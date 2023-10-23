  • Menu
Vijayawada Kanakadurga deity to appear in two forms today amid Dusshera Sharnnavaratri

The Dussehra Sharannavaratri celebrations on Indrakeeladri are nearing their final stage. On Monday, the last day of the festival, president deity Kanakadurga will appeared in the form of Mahishasuramardini from 3 o'clock in the morning. From noon onwards, deity will be adorned in the Rajarajeshwari Devi attire for darshan.

The darshan of deity will be temporarily halted from 12 noon to 12 midnight due to the change in decoration. This short break allows for the transition between the two forms of the goddess on the same day.

In the evening, a ceremony of Durga Malleshwar will take place in the Krishna river. The authorities have made all the necessary arrangements for this event. As the Dussehra celebrations draw to a close, the number of devotees visiting Indrakeeladri has increased. The devotees will continue to visit Indrakeeladri for two days even after the conclusion of Dussehra.

