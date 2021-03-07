Vijayawada: Landing of flights delayed due to foggy conditions at Gannavaram Airport

The heavy fog had delayed arrival of the four domestic flights at the Gannavaram Airport in Vijayawada on Sunday for the second time in the last ten days. The landing of flights at airport reportedly delayed due to poor visibility.

According to Airport authorities, the Air India flight that had arrived from Delhi has been not given green signal for landing due to heavy fog with which the flight has hovered in the air for almost an hour. On the other, the Spicejet flight which had to arrive from Visakhapatnam also delayed for landing.

As per the reports, the digg conditions have continued from the night and the weather officials have said that same situation is likely to prevail for next one month.

A similar issue was witnessed on February 24 where a SpiceJet plane had hovered in the air due to fog. A SpiceJet flight from Bangalore to Vijayawada also hovered in air due to foggy conditions.