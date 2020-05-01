Vijayawada: Massive plan to shift 2K migrant workers

Vijayawada: The district administration is formulating a massive plan to shift 2,195 migrant workers who were stranded in Krishna district following the lockdown. The administration is hiring 87 buses to send the migrant workers.

District Collector A Md Imtiaz, who was reviewing the facilities of food and transport for the migrant workers at his camp office here on Friday, said that already 562 migrant workers of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts were sent home in 31 buses.

The migrant workers of Anantapuram, Nellore and Prakasam districts would be sent home on Saturday by arranging necessary number of buses.

He said revenue officials were appointed as liaison officers for monitoring the journey of migrant workers. Among the 2,195 migrant workers who remained in the district due to lockdown include 15 from Anantapur, 22 from Chittoor, 6 from Kadapa, 29 from East Godavari, 61 from Guntur, 51 from Kurnool, 14 from Nellore, 84 from Prakasam, 1001 from Srikakulam, 127 from Visakhapatnam, 747 from Vizianagaram and 14 from West Godavari.

He said 2,397 migrant workers of various states are also staying in camps and efforts were on to send them back to their respective states. The State government is forming guidelines to send the migrant workers from other states also.