Vijayawada : Moot courts teach the art of advocacy says Justice Raghunandan Rao

Amaravati/Guntur/Vijayawada : VIT-AP University School of Law (VSL), in association with Competition Commission of India (CCI) is organising the 1st National Moot Court competition in the campus.

The main objective of the Moot Court competition is to promote global legal professionals who have a passion to pursue the legal profession with an intent to do social justice and excel in the field.

The 3-day event was inaugurated on Saturday by AP High Court Judge Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao and Telangana State High Court Judge Justice K Lakshman. Dr S V Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Registrar, Dr.Benarji Chakka, Dean, VSL and Sneha Goud, faculty convenor from VIT-AP university were present on the occasion.

The moot court competition will highlight the crucial role the competition law will play in the emerging field of law. The core objective of competition law is to prohibit firms from engaging in conduct, which will misrepresent the competitive process and mar the procedure.

Competition law and its robust enforcement becomes a prerequisite for ensuring the economic environment and business deals adhere to the principles of fair competition and do not misreport the market.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao said moot courts teach the art of advocacy. Moot courts enhance the ability to convince the judge in an effective way. Law graduates must also be tech-savvy with changing trends in the domain of law. Precision is the true hallmark of the advocate.

When he understands the case well he wiil be able to put the facts precisely and present it before the judge. Advocates must try to get empathy of the judge and it is possible when you present the facts well before the court.

Justice K Lakshman said practicing law is one of the noble professions. It is a flexible profession but highly competitive field. One carves out a niche for himself with sincerity and hard work.

Dr S V Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, VIT-AP University, said It helps finetune the law students advocacy skills and improve their confidence before they appear in the court during the hearing on behalf of their clients problems.

Dr Benarji Chakka, Dean, VIT-AP school of law, during his inaugural address said that a moot court is a miniature version of a real courtroom where legal processes and trials are held.