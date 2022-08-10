Vijayawada: Murari wins gold, silver medals in rifle shooting

Vijayawada (NTR District): Inavalli Satya Venkata Murari, son of Nandigama Rural inspector Nagendra Kumar, has won gold medal in rifle shooting in Sub Youth Men category and three silver medals in Youth Men, Junior Men and Men individual categories in rifle shooting competitions.

These competitions were organised by National Rifle Association of India at Central University in Hyderabad from August 4 to 8.

Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata congratulated Murari and his father Nagendra Kumar at the Commissioner's office here on Tuesday. The Commissioner said that it was great to win the medal by competing with seniors in the open categories. He wished him best of luck to win more laurels to the state and the country after undergoing more training in the rifle shooting in future.