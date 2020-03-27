Vijayawada: Muslims keep away from mass prayers

Vijayawada: In response to a call given by the government to avoid mass gatherings and maintain social distance, all mosques in Vijayawada cancelled mass prayers on Friday. Muslims offered prayers at their homes staying off from mosques for the afternoon prayers.

Earlier, Muslims organisations have appealed to the faithful to offer Namaz at their houses. Most of the mosques arranged banners and flexes on their gates stating mass prayers were cancelled due to the impact of coronavirus. In Wynchpet Shahi mosque, one of the oldest and biggest mosques in the city, only three persons, including staff, attended the prayers.

With increasing number of corona cases, places of worship of all faiths in the city have stopped mass gatherings. At Kanakadurga temple, only priests and temple staff are performing rituals.

