Vijayawada: Muslims told to observe Ramzan prayers at home

Vijayawada: District Collector A Md Imtiaz told the Muslims to observe the holy month at home keeping in view the outbreak of Coronavirus. While reviewing the issue of the prayers during the month of Ramzan at the Collector's camp office here on Friday, he appealed to the Muslim leaders who attended the review meeting that they should adhere to the guidelines issued by the government during the month.

He said that everyone should be responsible and follow the rules of social distancing while observing Ramzan month by staying at home. He recalled that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted meeting with Muslim leaders and issued guidelines in this regard.

The imams and muezzins would be given passesc along with another person to go to the masjids and return homes in the red zones. The police officials of police station concerned would issue the passes. However, in the green zones, three additional passes would be issued. He said that the officials would take care of uninterrupted supply of power and drinking water during the month. The Muslim leaders who participated in the meeting wanted permission to give donations to poor people from 3 am to 4 am and 5 pm to 6pm everyday subject to the implementation of social distance.

However, the collector said that the lockdown directions should be observed strictly. He said that the permission has been given to use siren at the Saheri and Iftar timings. The government directions should be displayed prominently in all masjids, he said. "The government would provide nutritional food to the Muslims who are quarantine during Saheri and Iftar time."

Sub Collector HM Dhyan Chandra, municipal additional commissioner A Mohan Rao, DPO Varaprasad, Minority welfare officer Riyaz Sultana, Muslim leaders Mukti Mohammad Farooq Qasim, MD Yousuf Ali, H Omar Farooq, Habig Ur Rehman, M Alib Kaza and police officials participated.