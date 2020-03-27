Vijayawada: Muslims told to pray at home

Vijayawada: Representatives of Muslim organisations have appealed to the Muslims to perform Jumma Namaz, (Friday prayers) at home and avoid attending mass prayers in Mosques due to the threat of Corona virus as well as to check the spreading of deadly virus. In a statement on Thursday, Muslim JAC convener Sk Muneer Ahmed appealed to the Muslims to offer prayers at home and follow the orders issued by the government to maintain social distance.

He said many Muslim clerics and intellectuals are saying that praying at home or at mosques makes no difference when calamities like Corona virus spreads in the world. He said World Health Organisation, Government of India and Government of Andhra Pradesh are insisting to maintain social distance and asking people to stay at home to stop the virus. Muneer Ahmed expressed apprehensions that Corona virus may create havoc in the country and may kill large number of people if it is not checked.

Minority Hakkula Parirakshana Samiti (MHPS) state president Farukh Shubli on Thursday appealed to Muslims to offer Friday prayers at home and avoid attending mass prayers at mosques due to threat of Corona virus.

He felt it is not correct to participate in mass prayers when Corona is spreading and creating panic in the world. He said social distance instructed by the state and central governments is must to check spread of Corona virus. He has appealed to the Muslims to co-operate with the governments, doctors, para medical staff and police, who are working 24x7 to check the spread of deadly Corona virus.