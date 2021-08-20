Vijayawada: New twist emerges in Rahul's murder case, two women involvement suspected

A new twist emerges in the murder case of young businessman Karan Rahul, that created a sensation in Vijayawada. Police have identified Vijay Kumar as the mastermind behind the murder. Currently he has been absconding. The police carried out search operations for him. Police suspect that two other women may have been involved in the murder and found that Rahul was killed near the women's house.

Police said the investigation revealed that Vijay Kumar, who had once accompanied the women, had gone to Rahul's house in Ongole. Police said the panchayats were held several times in the presence of the woman on financial issues.

On the other hand, doctors completed postmortem to Rahul's body and handed over the body to relatives. Rahul's body was shifted by police to his hometown of Ongole.