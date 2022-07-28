Vijayawada-Nidadavole rail line doubling completed: Centre

New Delhi: Doubling and electrification works of Vijayawada-Nidadavolu railway Line are almost over and only electrification work of 40 km length is left to be completed now.

This was disclosed by the minister of railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a reply to a question from YSRCP member Balashowry Vallabhaneni, in Lok Sabha here on Wednesday.

The minister said that the Vijayawada-Nidadavolu line via Gudivada, Bhimavaram, Narsapur and Machilipatnam had been taken up for doubling work for a length of 221 km costing Rs 4,106 crore. An expenditure of Rs 3,807 crore had been incurred up to March, 2022. The AP government had so far provided Rs 289 crore out of its share. The entire 221 km doubling has been completed.

Completion of a railway project depended on various factors like expeditious land acquisition by the state government, forest clearance by officials of forest department, timely deposit of cost share by cost sharing authorities, shifting of infringing utilities, statutory clearances from various authorities, geological and topographical conditions of area, law and order situation in the area of project(s) site, number of working months in a year for particular project site due to climatic conditions, etc., the minister said. The ministry was trying to complete the project expeditiously, he added.