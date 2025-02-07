Vijayawada: Noted gynaecologist Maru passes away

Vijayawada: Noted gynaecologist and social worker Dr Goparaju Maru passed away after a brief illness here on Thursday.

She was 80 and is survived by her husband Hari Subrahmanyam and son Dr Olos Gora, daughter-in-law Sudeepti Vardhan and grandson Saahas.

Daughter of noted atheist leaders Gora and Saraswati Gora, and sister of noted physician Dr G Samaram, she has been a part of the Vasavya Nursing Home for the last 55 years.

The corneas of Dr Maru were donated to Swetcha Gora Eye Bank.

Several hundreds of people paid respects to the mortal remains of Dr Maru at the Atheist Centre. The mortal remains would be consigned to flames on Friday, according to family members.