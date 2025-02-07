Live
- What went wrong in Washington?
- Study shows how PM2.5 raises health, economic costs for elderly
- Thandel Movie Review: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi Shine in This Emotional Drama
- Tejashwi slams Nitish Kumar over custodial death in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
- RG Kar: Calcutta HC rejects admissibility of Bengal govt’s plea seeking death penalty for sole convict
- Cyberabad police strengthens security coordination with pvt establishments
- Wordle Tips: Clues for February 7th, 2025 Answer
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th February 2025
- Karnataka HC quashes plea seeking CBI probe against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case
- Winning U19 Women’s T20 WC is the happiest moment I’ve ever felt, says Parunika Sisodia
Just In
Vijayawada: Noted gynaecologist Maru passes away
Highlights
Vijayawada: Noted gynaecologist and social worker Dr Goparaju Maru passed away after a brief illness here on Thursday.She was 80 and is survived by...
Vijayawada: Noted gynaecologist and social worker Dr Goparaju Maru passed away after a brief illness here on Thursday.
She was 80 and is survived by her husband Hari Subrahmanyam and son Dr Olos Gora, daughter-in-law Sudeepti Vardhan and grandson Saahas.
Daughter of noted atheist leaders Gora and Saraswati Gora, and sister of noted physician Dr G Samaram, she has been a part of the Vasavya Nursing Home for the last 55 years.
The corneas of Dr Maru were donated to Swetcha Gora Eye Bank.
Several hundreds of people paid respects to the mortal remains of Dr Maru at the Atheist Centre. The mortal remains would be consigned to flames on Friday, according to family members.
Next Story