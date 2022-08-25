Vijayawada: Officials told to take up repairs to Nizam Gate bridge

Vijayawada(NTR District): District Collector S Dilli Rao ordered the officials concerned to prepare proposals for taking up repairs to Nizam Gate Bridge.

He conducted a meeting in this regard with the officials of railway, R&B and municipal departments at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, the Collector said that recasting works of Nizam Gate Bridge must be done as the bridge is in dilapidated condition and they already stopped the entry of vehicles through that route. He explained that thousands of people from KL Rao Nagar, Bhavanarayana Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Ambapuram, Nainavaram and other areas pass through this route to come to Vijayawada city. But now all are facing troubles as commuting through this way was prohibited. He insisted on undertaking repair works at this time for the sake of peoples' use.

Dilli Rao further suggested the railway officials to take up bridge repair works and asked to submit proposals. The Collector claimed that funds will be obtained by the government for the remodel works of the bridge. He asked all the officials concerned to expedite the bridge mending works for restoration of the commuting through this road after getting the funds.

DRO K Mohana Rao, railway divisional manager PVS Naidu, municipal corporation EE K Narayana, R&B EE D Balaram, AE Vamsi, MRO V Srinivasa Rao and others attended the meeting.