Vijayawada: Over 100 families take pledge to stop making illicit liquor

Vijayawada: Over 100 families living in five villages of under Bandar mandal of Krishna district on Friday pledged to quit making arrack and switch over to other professions. These families had been eking livelihood by making arrack for many years and it had become household profession.

Now, Parivarthana programme launched by the district police is gradually changing the mindset of the families, who depended on brewing of country liquor.

The relentless efforts made by the Krishna district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu to create awareness on ill-effects of making and selling arrack are giving fruitful results. The villagers of Kothapudi, Gilakaladindi, Palle Tummalapalem, Polati Dibba and Kona villages have handed over the vessels to the police and vowed to stop the brewing of liquor.

Earlier, the police conducted raids on these villages and motivated them to stop making of liquor. SP Ravindranath Babu, ASP Vakul Jindal and other officials visited the Gilakaladindi village and congratulated the villagers for taking the decision.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said women play very important role in taking the decision in motivating the family members to shun the consumption of liquor. He said the evil practices can be checked with the enlightenment of women.

He said the decision taken by over 100 families to start a new life is very good decision and they should abide by it at any cost. He assured the villagers that he would try to help the educated youth to get the jobs in private companies. He said that he would speak to the private companies to conduct interviews for the recruitment and providing jobs.

Special Enforcement Bureau ASP Vakul Jindal explained the ill-effects of consuming country made liquor. He said the police had conducted such programmes at five places and several hundred families pledged to quit the making of arrack.

Bandar Revenue Divisional Officer Khaja Vali said Krishna district is the first district in the State that started the Parivartana programme and praised the efforts of the SP Ravindranath Babu to bring transformation in the lives of the people.

Bandar DSP Mahaboob Basha and others spoke on the occasion. The SP and ASP interacted with the elders of five villages and assured them of rendering assistance in providing employment to the educated youth of five villages.