Vijayawada: PhD awarded to ALC faculty

Vijayawada: Lecturer from Department of Commerce N Sree Lakshmi has been awarded with Ph D for her research under the guidance of Dr A Sudhakar from Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, Hyderabad on, ‘A Study of Consumer Behaviour with Respect to Shopping Malls in Vijayawada’.



Her research was on understanding the customer behaviour in the top malls of Vijayawada - PVP, PVR, TRENDSET, LEPL and POWERONE - dives into preferences, digital trends and loyalty. Studying layout, services, and demographics like age and income, the research aims to enhance the mall experience.

According to Dr Srilakshmi, the time after the pandemic has shown that more families are doing activities together and shopping more. This gives shopping malls a chance to make their offerings better, create a friendly environment for families, and do well in the long term by getting more people to come in, increasing sales, and making customers happier.

On this occasion, Correspondent Fr Sahaya Raj, Principal Fr Kishore, staff and students of ALC congratulated Dr Srilakshmi.