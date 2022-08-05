Vijayawada police arrests a man for duping single women of gold jewellery

Vijayawada Police has arrested a man who was duping single women on the pretext of giving gold ornaments and seized Rs. 5 lakh gold ornaments. Police investigation revealed that the accused had cheated many women in various parts of the state for 12 years. NTR District Deputy Police Commissioner Vishal Gunni revealed the details of the incident in the local command control room on Thursday.



Chevuri Chandra alias Vendeti Chandra from Kota mandal of Nellore district left his parents at an early age and lived alone. For some years he worked in private companies in Gudur and Tirupati. During his working days in Tirupati, he used to target women living alone around the bus stand and used to make contact with women saying that he is rich and deals in gold.

He used to take the women to a hotel in the same area, give them sleeping pills which he had bought in advance and flew away with gold ornaments and money. Since 2010, 20 cases have been registered in Tirupati, Nellore, Vijayawada, Guntur and Eluru police stations against the accused who has been committing this type of crime across the state. Despite undergoing prison life many times, there was no change in Chandra's behavior.

Chandra, who was last released from jail in January this year, targeted a woman from Bhavanipuram in Vijayawada. He stole 36 grams of gold jewelery from her and ran away. In July, he cheated another woman residing in Krishna Lanka in a similar manner and robbed 61.5 grams of gold jewellery.

The police, who registered a case and started investigation based on the complaint of a woman from Krishna Lanka, detained the accused at the local Pandit Nehru bus stand on Thursday and seized 97.5 grams of gold jewelery from him. DCP Vishal Gunny specially congratulated Krishna Lanka CI Durga Rao, Crime SI Krishna Babu, Head Constable Sambaiah and Constable Babu Rao who took the accused into custody.