Vijayawada: POLYCET-2023 results announced

Vijayawada : Commissioner of Technical Education C Naga Rani on Saturday released the Polytechnic common entrance Test (POLYCET) 2023 results.

A total of 1,43,625 students appeared for the examination and 1,24,021 qualified the entrance test with a pass percentage of 86.35.

The entrance test was held on May 5, 2023 and minimum qualifying marks are 30 (25 per cent). A total of 265 polytechnic colleges are in the State and 77,117 seats are available for the students, said Naga Rani after addressing the media after releasing the Polycet results.

She has announced that 15 students scored 120 marks against 120 and they are all assigned with the first rank. She said Visakhapatnam district has the highest qualified candidates with 10,516.

Giving details of the polytechnic courses, she said the Department of Technical Education was offering two-year courses, three-year courses and three-and-half year diploma courses with 31 branches.

She said virtual classrooms have been provided in all the 84 government polytechnics and 500 digital classrooms have been provided in these colleges.

She said counseling for admission into polytechnic courses in the State will commence on May 29 and a detailed notification with regard to web counseling will be released very soon.

She suggested to the candidates to stay alert and attend the certificate verification phase as per the schedule provided in the notification based on their indicated rank.

She said notification in the newspapers shall itself be treated as a call letter for web counseling for admission and State Board of Technical Education will not be sending separate call letters for the verification of certificate and web counseling to the candidates.

Naga Rani has made it clear that failure to attend the verification of certificates which is an integral part of web counseling may render them ineligible for admission into any polytechnic in the State for the academic year 2023-24 in the convenor’s quota. She further informed that class work for the academic year 2023-24 will commence from July 1, 2023.

She said that over 4,000 students who studied in the government polytechnics have secured placements and the government has been trying to impart quality technical education to the students.