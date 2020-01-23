Vijayawada: Protest against NRC, CAA enters 21st day

Vijayawada: A protest camp opposing the implementation of NRC and CAA continued on the 21st day at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on Thursday. The protests are organised by Alliance for the Protection of Secularism and Democracy in India. Political parties, civil society organisations, students unions, trade unions and other associations are fighting against the implementation of NRC in Vijayawada for more than three weeks.



Speaking on the occasion, Muslim JAC convener Muneer Ahmed said nearly 19 lakh people were suffering in Assam due to losing citizenship after NRC implemented in that state. He said people across India were getting panicked with the statements given by Home Minister Amit Shah that NRC would be implemented in the country at any cost.

He said Aadhaar card, Pancard, rationcard, passport and other cards will not be taken into consideration for granting citizenship and demanded that the government change the laws for the convenience of people. He said crores of people in the country don't have own houses and the lands and questioned the government how these poor people can produce documents related to the birth of their parents before 1971.

He expressed apprehensions that crores of people would be sent to detention camps, if they do not get citizenship and demanded that the Union government immediately withdraw the NRC and CAA. He also demanded that State Assembly pass a resolution to the effect that it will not implement NRC in the State.