Vijayawada: Pvt hospitals told to treat Corona patients under Aarogyasri says Collector Md Imtiaz

Vijayawada: Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz has said stringent action will be taken against the private hospitals for not admitting and treating the Covid patients under the Aarogyasri health care scheme.

The Collector has made it clear that the private hospitals must treat the Covid patients under the Aarogyasri scheme as per the rules of the government. Imtiaz convened a meeting with the managements of the private hospitals and the Medical and Health Department officials and discussed the Covid cases on Saturday.

He has appealed to the private hospitals to admit and treat the Covid patients and reduce the Covid deaths in the district. He said the Aarogyasri trust will release the medical bills on receiving the bills from the private hospitals.

He suggested to the government hospital officials to display the beds lying vacant in the Covid hospitals, patients admitted and maintain the Help Desk properly to furnish information to the patients, family members and others.

The Collector said the beds and staff will be increased in Covid hospitals in GGH, Pinnamaneni Siddhartha medical college and Nimra college as per the requirement and suggested the nodal officers to shift the recovered patients to the Covid care centres from the Covid hospitals after their recovery from the illness.

Joint Collector (Development) L Sivasankar, Joint Collector (Welfare) K Mohan Kumar, District Medical and Health officer Dr I Ramesh, Deputy DM and HO Dr Motibabu, officials from other departments and GGH attended the meeting.