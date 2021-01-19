Vijayawada : R P Thakur takes charge at RTC MD

Vijayawada : Senior IPS officer R P Thakur took charge as vice-chairman and managing director of AP Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) at the RTC House here on Monday. He was earlier the commissioner, printing and stationery and stores purchase department, Vijayawada.

Interacting with the executive directors and other senior officers of the RTC after taking the charge, Thakur took stock of the status of operations and financial position of APSRTC in the post-Covid-19 lockdown scenario.

The new MD said that he would carry the employees of APSRTC along and strive for improvement of the organisation, while paying attention to the welfare of the employees and also building up a good image for the government.

Thakur thanked Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for providing him the opportunity to serve the government and the general public of the state in the post. He earlier worked in various positions, including the state DGP, DIG, Anantapur Range, and DIG, CISF. As IGP, he served in Rayalaseema and Warangal Ranges.

He also worked as director general, Anti-Corruption Bureau and received various prestigious police medals such as Indian Police Medal in 2003, Antrik Suraksha Seva Patak in 2004, Police Medal for Gallantry in 1999 and President Police Medal for distinguished service in 2011 and) Ati Utkrisht Seva Patak in 2018.