Vijayawada: Red Cross distributes food among beggars, homeless

Vijayawada: The Krishna district unit of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) distributed food packets, water bottles, masks and soaps to the homeless persons and beggars in the city and other parts of the district on Thursday.



A number of these people are suffering due to the lockdown.

Dr G Samaram, district unit chairman of the IRCS, said in a statement here on Thursday that the homeless persons and the beggars are also informed the dangers of the Coronavirus and asked them to be careful.

The distribution of food and other material was taken up with the Rs 2 lakh provided by the Vijayawada-based Cenitini Ceramica Ltd, he said. The Centini Group had extended financial help to the IRCS several times in the past to conduct health camps.

He appealed to the philanthropists to contact 0866-2570082/2570083 if they intend to provide succor to the sufferers. The Red Cross which had been conducting various programmes for the last one week throughout the city to bring awareness on the lockdown, appealed to the people to stay home by abiding the government rule.