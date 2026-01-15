Vijayawada region emerges new hub

Vijayawada: Despite police restrictions and repeated official warnings, traditional cockfights made a spectacular and controversial comeback across the erstwhile Krishna district—now comprising NTR, Krishna, and parts of Eluru districts—on Wednesday, coinciding with the Sankranti festivities. The events drew massive crowds, with betting amounts reportedly running into crores of rupees, signalling a resurgence of organised gambling linked to the age-old blood sport.

According to sources, leaders and supporters of the ruling TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP were reportedly involved in organising the cockfights, which were conducted on an unprecedented scale this year. Despite heightened surveillance announcements by the police, cockfight arenas functioned openly in several locations, turning the region into a focal point of festive gambling and blood sports.

What stood out this season was the emergence of the Vijayawada region as a major cockfighting hub, rivalling the traditionally dominant centres of West and East Godavari districts such as Denduluru, I Polavaram, Kalla, Bhimavaram, Eluru, Kakinada, and Amalapuram. For the first time, prominent leaders from the capital city were said to have hosted large-scale cockfights, projecting Vijayawada as a new hotspot for the controversial tradition.

Cockfight arenas were set up across a wide stretch of areas, including Gollapudi Bypass, Jakkampudi, Ambapuram, Kesarapalli, Edupugallu, Ramavarappadu, Ramalingeswar Nagar, Nandigama, Jaggaiahpet, Vissannapeta, Tiruvuru, Agiripalli, Adavinekkalam, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Kalidindi, and Mirzapuram. In many of these locations, particularly Kesarapalli, Edupugallu, Mirzapuram near Nuzvid, and Ramavarappadu, organisers reportedly made elaborate and high-tech arrangements, attracting spectators and bettors from various districts and neighbouring States.

Organisers are said to have gone all out to provide VVIP-style hospitality to guests arriving from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Special caravans, temporary accommodation facilities, food arrangements, and uninterrupted liquor supply were reportedly made available at several venues. In addition to cockfights, sheep fights, Gundata, and high-stakes card games were also organised, turning the arenas into full-fledged gambling centres.

On the opening day, the traditional ‘Musugu Pandem’ cockfights reportedly witnessed betting ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per bout. At the Gollapudi Bypass arena, organisers even announced a car as a prize for winners of two out of three fights.

In several other areas, cars, bikes, and premium motorcycles were offered as prizes, highlighting the scale of money involved and the commercialisation of the sport.

On the other hand, at Kesarapalli, Vissannapeta, Mirzapuram, and several other major cockfight centres, organisers reportedly introduced a ticketing system to regulate entry and maximise collections. Special entry passes were issued to spectators after collecting hefty amounts, while access to inner arenas and VVIP enclosures was restricted to pass holders.

Sources said the organisers used colour-coded passes to segregate general spectators, high-stakes bettors, and special guests, ensuring tight control over crowds and betting zones. This organised entry system not only helped manage the large turnout but also added another significant revenue stream for the organisers, further underlining the commercial and well-coordinated nature of the cockfight events.

While the events attracted huge crowds and festive enthusiasm, the open defiance of restrictions has once again raised serious questions about enforcement, political patronage, and the growing influence of organised gambling linked to traditional blood sports in the Vijayawada region.