Vijayawada: Saakshar Bharat mandal coordinators call on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada : Saakshar Bharat mandal coordinators in Swachh Andhra Corporation called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday.

A delegation led by Saakshar Bharat Mandal Coordinators State president Siddha Reddy, general secretary Subba Rao, Prasad and Bapeswara Rao thanked the Chief Minister for reappointing them into services in Swachh Andhra Corporation after they were removed by the previous TDP government.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Survey Employees Association also thanked the Chief Minister for issuing orders for upgrading about 11,000 Grade-III surveyors working in the survey department to Grade II surveyors. AP Government Employees Federation Chairman K Venkatarami Reddy, Revenue JAC Chairman VS Diwakar and Survey Employees Association President R Chiranjeevi Rao were also present.