Live
- Lunar Eclipse 2023: Chandra Grahan city-wise timings in India
- Wrestlers' protest: Cong slams Anurag Thakur, questions govt's morality
- Tension grips at Gandhi Bhavan as Bajrang Dal activists protest against Karnataka Congress manifesto
- School In Telangana Is A Perfect Exmaple Of Truly A Centre Of Excellence
- Watch The Trending Video Of A Swiggy Delivery Agent Wholeheartedly Supporting RCB
- No Justification For Terrorism, Says Jaishankar At SCO Meet In Goa
- YS Jagan deposits YSR Kalyanamastu and Shaadi Tofa funds, says it will help poor to pursue studies
- Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale: Great offers on Apple products till 7 May 2023
- Cannes 2023: Here Is The List Of Jury Of This Most-Awaited International Film Festival
- WhatsApp update: Polls allow users to caption photos while sharing
Vijayawada: Saakshar Bharat mandal coordinators call on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Thank him for reappointing them in Swachh Andhra Corpn
Vijayawada : Saakshar Bharat mandal coordinators in Swachh Andhra Corporation called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday.
A delegation led by Saakshar Bharat Mandal Coordinators State president Siddha Reddy, general secretary Subba Rao, Prasad and Bapeswara Rao thanked the Chief Minister for reappointing them into services in Swachh Andhra Corporation after they were removed by the previous TDP government.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Survey Employees Association also thanked the Chief Minister for issuing orders for upgrading about 11,000 Grade-III surveyors working in the survey department to Grade II surveyors. AP Government Employees Federation Chairman K Venkatarami Reddy, Revenue JAC Chairman VS Diwakar and Survey Employees Association President R Chiranjeevi Rao were also present.