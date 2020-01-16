Vijayawada: Sankranti celebrations reflect Telugu culture

Vijayawada: Sankranti celebrations organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation concluded on a grand scale at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium on Wednesday night.

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas, District Collector Mohammad Imtiaz, AP Brahmin Corporation chairman Malladi Vishnu, Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, municipal staff and children joyfully participated in the celebrations.

Addressing the gathering, the minister congratulated the VMC for organizing the colourful event. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to conduct the Sankranti celebrations reflecting the Telugu culture.

The District Collector said it was a memorable and delightful moment to participate in the celebrations.

Malladi Vishnu and municipal commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh spoke on the occasion. The minister and other guests distributed prizes to the winners, who won the competitions in dance, songs, cooking, rangoli, singing and other events.

The VMC organized the competitions for children and women on January 11 and 13 and distributed the prizes on January 15.