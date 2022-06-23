Vijayawada : SC Gurukul students excel in Inter exams

Vijayawada : The students of Scheduled Castes (SC) Gurukul schools had achieved good results which were more than the state average in the Intermediate results. Minister for social welfare Merugu Nagarjuna said in a statement here on Wednesday that Gurukul schools in Nellore district stood first by achieving 84.34 per cent results. He said that 11,776 students of BR Ambedkar Gurukul schools appeared for the 1st year Intermediate examination out of which 6,713 students passed in the exam. Likewise, 10,958 students appeared for the second intermediate exams out of which 7,745 students passed the exams.

The average percentage of the 1st year Intermediate students was 54 whereas the percentage of the Gurukul school students was 57. Pass percentage in the senior Intermediate was 61 whereas the percentage of the Gurukul school students was 70.67, he informed.

The minister said that 4,229 students of Inter 1st year and 3,941 students of Intermediate 2nd year studying in Gurukul schools secured first class. he said the junior Intermediate students of Komarada Gurukul school in Parvathipuram district and Nizampatnam Gurukul school in Bapatla district secured cent per cent results. In the Intermediate 2nd year exams, hundred per cent results were achieved by Nizampoatnam and Komarada schools and also by Devapatla Gurukul school in Annamayya district.

He said that Gurukul schools in Nellore district with 84.34 per cent and Krishna district with 77.25 per cent secured first and second places respectively.