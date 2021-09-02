Vijayawada: Scrapping of CPS, implementation restoration of OPS demanded

Vijayawada: Employees working in various government departments and teachers' unions staged a protest at the Gymkhana grounds here on Wednesday, demanding the state government to immediately scrap the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and implement the old pension scheme (OPS).

Several hundreds of employees and teachers participated in the protests and demanded the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to fulfil the prepoll promise of scrapping the CPS.

The leaders of various associations said two years passed since the government came to power but there is no response from the government on implementation of old pension scheme.

Andhra Pradesh Government Employees' Association state president KR Suryanarayana has alleged that the Jagan ignored the prepoll promise he made during the Padayatra on scrapping CPS.

He said the employees and teachers would intensify the agitation and demand for the implementation of old pension scheme. He said the employees are suffering a lot due to non-implementation of old pension scheme.

Democratic PRTU state president D Srinu, Telugu Nadu Teachers association president M Apparao, Amaravati Teachers Association president K Reddamma, K Ram Prasad, Chittibomma Narasimha Rao, K Harisaran and others spoke on the occasion.