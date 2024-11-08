Live
- CPI, Cong in race for KUDA chairman post
- Esha Verma Accuses Rupali Ganguly of Abusing Her and Breaking Up Her Parents' Marriage
- Grade XII student Nidhi Mittal clinches gold
- Suriya, Rajamouli share heartfelt moments at ‘Kanguva’ pre-release event
- Manchester United Secure 2-0 Europa League Win Over PAOK Thanks to Amad Diallo's Brace
- Mother-daughter duo killed over property dispute
- CERT-In Urges iPhone Users to Update to iOS 18.1 to Avoid Security Risks
- Ashutosh Rana Reflects on Life, Career, and Changing Landscape of Cinema
- Backyard poultry farming to extend to all districts
- E-way bills for goods soar to record high as trade surges in Oct
Just In
Vijayawada: Seven police officers get IPS rank
Highlights
Vijayawada: Seven police officers, who are promoted to IPS cadre recently from non-cadre SP, met DGP C Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Thursday at the state...
Vijayawada: Seven police officers, who are promoted to IPS cadre recently from non-cadre SP, met DGP C Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Thursday at the state police office and thanked him.
The DGP welcomed and congratulated the new IPS officers. The officers of SP (non-cadre) rank got the IPS rank recently from the Central government.
The state government released the GO on the promotion of A Ramadevi, B Uma Maheswari, J Rammohana Rao, N Sridevi Rao, E G Ashok Kumar, K G V Sarita and K Chakravarthy. They told the DGP that they would work with dedication to maintain law and order and for the stability in the state. Five officers got 2022 batch IPS rank and two got 2023 batch rank.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS