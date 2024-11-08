Vijayawada: Seven police officers get IPS rank

Vijayawada: Seven police officers, who are promoted to IPS cadre recently from non-cadre SP, met DGP C Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Thursday at the state police office and thanked him.

The DGP welcomed and congratulated the new IPS officers. The officers of SP (non-cadre) rank got the IPS rank recently from the Central government.

The state government released the GO on the promotion of A Ramadevi, B Uma Maheswari, J Rammohana Rao, N Sridevi Rao, E G Ashok Kumar, K G V Sarita and K Chakravarthy. They told the DGP that they would work with dedication to maintain law and order and for the stability in the state. Five officers got 2022 batch IPS rank and two got 2023 batch rank.