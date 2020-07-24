Vijayawada: Solution will be found soon for Coronavirus crisis said Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: In a televised address to the people of Andhra Pradesh, on the occasion of completion of one year in office, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said the human ingenuity and capability of innovation and adaptation will soon create a solution for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sharing his thoughts and views on the occasion of completion of one year in office to be telecast through Doordarshan Saptagiri channel on Friday, Governor Harichandan said that the country is witnessing a spurt in Covid-19 cases in spite of the best efforts by the administration. He advised people to remain at home as far as possible and follow the guidelines issued by the health experts.

He appreciated the services of the frontline warriors, members of the Red Cross, the NGOs, the Civil society organisations for helping the people to cope up with the distress created by the pandemic. He thanked the people for their love and affection and cooperation.