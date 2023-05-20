Vijayawada: Somu Veerraju flays State govt for ‘denying’ MSP to farmers

Vijayawada : BJP State president Somu Veerraju came down heavily on the YSRCP government alleging that the latter had failed to provide support price to the farmers for their produce.

He said the Rythu Bharosa Kendrams launched by the State government changed into ‘farmers’ looting centres’ where the farmers were being exploited by the government. Veerraju has addressed the State executive meeting of the party organised in Gannavaram on Friday.

Senior BJP leaders like Daggubati Purandeswari, GVL Narasimha Rao and others attended the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Veerraju said the State BJP had filed charge-sheets in 143 Assembly constituencies and would file the charge-sheets at the district level and the State-level soon in a phased manner.

Referring to the farmers’ problems, the BJP leader criticised the State government for its failure to distribute gunny bags to the paddy farmers.

He alleged that the YSRCP government had indulged in Rs 1,000 crore rice recycling scam. He said the State government failed to provide insurance to the farmers.

Referring to the housing scheme in the State, the BJP State president said the government has claimed that it had constructed seven lakh houses in the State. He asked to whom the government has distributed the houses.

He alleged large-scale corruption in purchase of lands for the distribution of house sites to the poor in the State. He demanded that the government immediately hand over TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries. Veerraju said the BJP would file charge-sheets targeting the MLAs in the State.

He said the BJP cadre would campaign in the State on the developmental projects and welfare schemes being implemented by PM Modi from May 30 to June 30.

BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari has described the YSRCP government in the State as anti-people’s government and it has failed on all fronts. She said that the BJP would expose the State government by distributing the copies of charge-sheet right from the gross-root level.

She said the BJP launched the charge-sheets filing programme against the government in the State to mark the completion of nine years rule by PM Narendra Modi in the country.

She said that the BJP national leadership would take care of forging political alliances in the State.

BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar has said that the BJP would continue its fight against the anti-people’s policies of the YSRCP government. Addressing the party meeting, he alleged that the YSRCP government was diverting the funds released by the Union government. He criticised the government for not constructing a single TIDCO house in the State and appealed to the people to dethrone the YSRCP government. Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao, BJP State general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, other leaders and functionaries attended the meeting.