Vijayawada: South Central Railway to run special trains for essentials

Vijayawada: To ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities across the country during the complete lockdown period imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19, the South Central Railway (SCR) started running special parcel express trains.



Initially, a special parcel express was started on April 2 from Secunderabad to Howrah en route stopping at Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry and Anakapalle under SCR jurisdiction. In addition to this, many special parcel express trains were run with essential commodities loaded at Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Gudur and Anakapalle to New Delhi and Howrah during the lockdown period.

These special services are proving to be a boon to the farmers who have been facing hardships due to lockdown. Especially to ryots who produce a variety of poultry products, fish and fruits etc. A total of 45.4 tonnes of commodities like lime, iced fish, eggs, ghee tins, mangoes, perishables and other essentials were supplied to Delhi and Howrah through special parcel trains till April 7.

Due to the concerted efforts of divisional officers and staff additional stoppages were provided to the special parcel express as per the request of merchants and the farmers.

According to SCR, Vijayawada division, special care was also taken to ensure that the parcel vans were properly sanitised before commencement of loading.

Many more such parcel express trains were being planned en route Vijayawada division to meet the demand of essential commodities at various important destinations like Howrah, New Delhi, Patna, Chennai, Yeshwantpur and Gorakhpur during lockdown. Interested parties, merchants and aggregators have been requested to contact office of Sr. Divisional Commercial Manager and Chief Parcel Supervisors at respective stations. The notified special parcel express trains were strictly meant for carriage of essential commodities on demand. For further information contact Chief Commercial Inspector, parcels, Sr DCM Office on 9701373963 and Chief Parcel Supervisor, Vijayawada on 9701373972.