Vijayawada: SP M Ravindranath Babu warns super markets of stern action for not following standards operating procedure

Vijayawada: Krishna district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu has warned the traders and the managements of the shopping malls of stern action if they don't follow the standards operating procedure to contain the spread of Covid in their establishments.

The SP asked the traders and shopping mall managements to ensure that all customers visiting the shops/malls/super markets must wear Covid mask and maintain physical distance.

Ravindranath Babu along with Machilipatnam Municipal Commissioner Sivarama Krishna, Bandar Traffic DSP Masum Basha inspected the DMart, Vishal Mart and MBR Shopping complex in Machilipatnam on Monday.

He spoke to the shopping mall managers and the customers. He made it clear that the shopping mall managements, super markets and other traders in Machilipatnam take measures to check the temperature of the customers, ensure wearing Covid mask and maintain physical distance.

He said the second wave of Covid is very deadly and spreading very fast compared to the first wave. He spoke to some customers and personally handed over the Covid masks to some customers, who were not wearing the same.

He said that check on spread of Corona virus is possible only with the collective efforts of the people, traders and super markets.

Later, the SP visited the bus station and spoke to the depot manager and other officials. He inspected the buses and enquired about the people whether they are wearing masks or not. He suggested the RTC staff to ensure all passengers must wear masks and try to maintain physical distance.

Machilipatnam police are already creating awareness among people on Covid and asking people to wear mask in the public places.

The police recently conducted a mega rally in the city to create awareness on the Covid masks and observing standards operating procedure to check the spread of the coronavirus.