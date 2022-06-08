Vijayawada: Spoken English summer camp inaugurated

Vijayawada (NTR District): Impressed with the amazing English-speaking skills of the students of Bendapudi ZP High School, Kakinada district, the State government on Tuesday launched a pilot project titled 'Summer camp on spoken English' at ZP High School in Nidamanuru in Vijayawada rural mandal on Tuesday. The programme is the first of its kind in the State and aimed at improving spoken English skills of students studying sixth to eight classes.

It may be noted that the students of Bendapudi ZP High school, Kakinada, impressed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with their speaking skills recently.

The underlined theme of the summer camp is 'Get, set, speak and enjoy English' and will continue till June 18. The summer camp was inaugurated by SSA Project Director K Vetri Selvi. Addressing the students, the SSA Project Director suggested them to think in English while speaking.

Director of SCERT B Pratap Reddy in his message suggested the children to make best use of the programme.

Bendapudi ZPHS school assistant G Prasad, V Swarnalatha of SCERT, Nidamanuru ZPHS headmaster B Suresh, English textbook writer V Johnson, resource persons, school staff and teachers attended the inaugural day of the summer camp.