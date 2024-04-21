Vijayawada: TDP creating terror, alleges Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Vijayawada : YSRCP General secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that the TDP is trying to create ‘an atmosphere of terror’ in the elections fearing defeat. He said that the TDP leaders started attacking YSRCP leaders in Mangalagiri constituency fearing defeat of Nara Lokesh.

The YSRCP leaders including Ramakrishna Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhya Ramireddy, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, Murugudu Hanumantha Rao, MLA Malladi Vishnu, former minister Ravela Kishore Babu and others visited the house of Meka Venkata Reddy who was killed in an alleged attack by TDP supporters.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that the TDP resorted to stone pelting on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada and now the party goondas had killed Venkata Reddy by hitting him with motorycycles. He said that the TDP was resorting such attacks fearing defeat of Lokesh.

He alleged that the TDP leaders were resorting to attacks on YSRCP leaders and complaining to Election Commission. He predicted the disappearance of TDP after defeat in coming elections.

It is alleged that the TDP leaders allegedly abused the YSRCP leaders, including Venkata Redy while participating in election campaign at Kunchanapalli on Thursday night and hit them with motorcycles. The seriously injured Venkata Reddy was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Friday night.

