Just In
Vijayawada: TDR bond evaluation panel meets
VMC Commissioner Dinkar Pundkar emphasises the importance of adhering to government guidelines in recommending TDR bonds
Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar conducted a pivotal meeting on Thursday to establish a committee dedicated to evaluating and scrutinising TDR (Transferable Development Rights) bonds.
The initiative aligns with the directives from the government to ensure a meticulous and systematic approach to the issuance of TDR bonds.
The committee, comprised of 12 members including the regional deputy director of Town and country planning- Rajamahendravaram Arunavalli, Tahsildar- Vijayawada Central Vennela Srinu, Tahsildar- Vijayawada North M Madhuri, Tahsildar- Vijayawada East M Venkata Ramaiah, Tahsildar- Vijayawada West P Jahnavi, Deputy commissioner, revenue -Vijayawada municipal corporation, D Venkata Lakshmi, Joint sub-registrar, Gandhinagar -Prasad, Joint sub-registrar, Gunadala -Krishna Prasad, Joint sub-registrar, Patamata- Chaitanya, the director, town planning AP CRDA, Vijayawada M Venkata Subbaiah. The panel carefully deliberated on 15 proposals brought to its attention during the session. The primary objective of the committee is to verify the proposals and provide clear-cut recommendations before the subsequent meeting.
During the meeting, the Commissioner emphasised the importance of adhering to government guidelines in recommending TDR bonds.
The committee, through its rigorous evaluation process, aims to ensure that the issuance of TDR bonds aligns with the broader developmental goals set by the government.
City Planner GVGSV Prasad, Deputy City Planner Jubin Siran Roya and TPBO Wasim Baig were present.