Vijayawada: Tight security continues at railway stations

Vijayawada: Tight vigil continued in and around the Vijayawada railway station and other railway stations in the State on the second day on Saturday after violence broke out at Secunderabad Railway station on Friday and property worth crores of rupees was vandalised and destroyed by angry youth, who protested against the Union government's announcement of Agnipath scheme

The Government Railway police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Vijayawada city police and special commandoes kept vigil round-the-clock to prevent any untoward incidents. Youth, who are aspiring for the jobs in Armed forces were infuriated over the Central government's announcement of Agnipath scheme in which the youth will be appointed for only four years service and resorted to violence.

Railway authorities in co-ordination with the local police beefed up security at all important railway stations in the State on the second day on Saturday. Vijayawada commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata reviewed the security at the railway station and warned that stern action would be taken against those who indulge in violence. He said the youth will not get government jobs if they are involved in criminal activities and offences. On the other hand, the SCR is gradually restoring the train services, which were suspended on Friday.