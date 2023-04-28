Vijayawada: Tonsuring now a costly affair at Kanaka Durga temple

Vijayawada : Durga Temple authorities have hiked the tonsuring (Kesa Khandana) charges by 60 per cent making the price of ticket Rs 40 per head. At the behest of the state government and Endowments department orders, the Durga temple authorities decided to collect an additional Rs 15 on every tonsuring ticket. At present the ticket price is Rs 25. The new prices will be enforced from May 1st.

It may be mentioned here that for Antharalaya darshan, the temple authorities introduced Rs 500 tickets since the last Dasara. Due to this Antharalaya darshan ticket, thousands of general devotees are unable to go to Antharalayam to have darshan of the presiding deity Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga. Even if they purchase Rs 300 ticket, they will not be allowed in Antharalayam.

Hike in 46 temples



Sources said that the state government is going to hike tonsuring charges in 46 temples across the state and the ticket price will be collected from May 1. The tonsuring ticket rates were hiked under GO MS No.110 (revenue-endowment) dated on March 13, 2023 and Endowments Commissioner's order of RC No J1/308/2023 dated 24 April 2023. It is learnt that for the past four years devotees are being forced to pay additional amounts to every seva at the temples beginning from Darshan to tonsuring, including prominent sevas.

Durga temple is the second largest temple in the state. Thousands of devotees from two Telugu states, Orissa and Tamil Nadu are visiting the temple for darshan of the goddess. Out of them every day 3500 to 5000 devotees will offer tonsures as part of their sacred rituals. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday the tonsuring ticket sales account for 4,000 to 6 000 as per Durga Temple Kesa khandanasala Superintendent Tadi Gurraj. He said that the temple was witnessing a huge rush from Friday to Sunday and on those days the tonsuring ticket sales are increasing drastically. He said that as per government orders, they would collect an increased amount from May 1 from the devotees.