Vijayawada: Uniform policy for tribal development sought

Vijayawada: The national seminar on 'Tribal Policies and Programmes in India: Regional Reflections in the Context of Globalisation' organised jointly by Tribal Culture and Training Mission, Centre for Regional Studies of University of Hyderabad, Union ministry of tribal affairs and the AP state tribal welfare department here on Monday unanimously demanded a uniform policy for tribal welfare throughout the country,

a widespread discussion on the development of tribal heritage, implementation of best practices for the development of tribals, making latest technology accessible to tribals in remote areas and the effective implementation of Panchayat Raj (Extension to Scheduled Areas) (PESA) Act.

The meet was organised on the occasion of International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.

Virtually participating in the seminar as chief guest, Deputy Chief Minister and tribal welfare minister Pamula Pushpasreevani stated that the state government has been sincerely striving for improving the lives of tribal population.

The 27.40 lakh Girijans belonging to 34 tribes in 38 mandals of five districts were identified in the state and they were brought under fifth scheduled area. She said that the state government has been spending huge amount under the flagship programme of Navaratnalu for the development of Girijans.

The Deputy CM said that a tribal freedom fighters' museum would be established at Lambasingi of Chintapalli mandal at a cost of Rs 35 crore. Principal secretary of tribal welfare Kantilal Dande said that the Girijans were being given forest rights to provide livelihood to them.

About 150 persons were participating in this two-day seminar from Mizoram, Odisha, New Delhi and other states.

Visiting professor of New Delhi Institute of Human Development Prof Virginius K addressing the seminar virtually said that the Girijans were the most backward socially and economically and it is a challenging task for the governments to develop them.

Joint secretary, Union ministry of tribal affairs, Dr Navaljit Kapoor said that the Union government started 740 Ekalavya schools throughout the country.

Vice-chancellor of University of Hyderabad Prof B J Rao, director of tribal research and training mission E Ravindra Babu, head of the Centre of Regional Studies of University of Hyderabad Dr V Srinivasa Rao, advocate Palla Trinadha Rao, engineer-in-chief of tribal welfare G S V V S S V Prasad and Prof Srinivsa Rao also spoke in the seminar.