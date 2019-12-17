Vijayawada: Vasudha excels in Table Tennis tourney
Highlights
K Vasudha, studying in Class VI at Dr KKR Gouthams English Medium School won third place in the SGFI State Level Table Tennis Championship held in...
Vijayawada: K Vasudha, studying in Class VI at Dr KKR Gouthams English Medium School won third place in the SGFI State Level Table Tennis Championship held in Guntur from December 13 to 16.
She won third place in the Under-14 years girls category, said the school principal A Madhavi on Tuesday. The school management, staff and others congratulated Vasudha on her achievement.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT