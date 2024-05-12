Andhra Pradesh Elections 2024 LIVE Updates

After a high decibel campaign, including by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top leaders of Congress and BRS, the stage is now set for polling on Monday to elect 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements to conduct free and free and fair polls. Prominent leaders including Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, BJP state chief D Purandeswari and APCC president YS Sharmila are in the fray.

Hans India too has made arrangements for live updates of polls across the two states from Monday 9 am.