Andhra Pradesh Elections 2024 LIVE Updates
After a high decibel campaign, including by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top leaders of Congress and BRS, the stage is now set for polling on Monday to elect 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.
The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements to conduct free and free and fair polls. Prominent leaders including Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, BJP state chief D Purandeswari and APCC president YS Sharmila are in the fray.
Hans India too has made arrangements for live updates of polls across the two states from Monday 9 am.
Live Updates
- 13 May 2024 4:12 PM GMT
Chandrababu Naidu to leave for Varanasi tomorrow to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nomination programme.
- 13 May 2024 2:57 PM GMT
YSR District: Voters exercising their right to vote in many polling centers in YSR District.
- 13 May 2024 1:45 PM GMT
Voter Turnout per centage in Prakasam district by 06.00 PM: 74.21
Yerragondapalem- 72.79
Darsi- 76.23
Santhanuthalapadu- 79.50
Ongole- 72.68
Kondapi- 69.40
Markapur- 75.51
Giddalur- 74.00
Kanigiri- 74.19
- 13 May 2024 1:13 PM GMT
YSR District: District SP Shri Siddharth Kaushal IPS who exercised his precious right to vote in the polling booth of CSI High School, Railway Station Road, Kadapa city.
- 13 May 2024 12:53 PM GMT
Kurnool: Nandyal district has registered 71.54 poll percent up to 5.00 PM
Allagadda. 71.13
Banaganapalli. 70.83
Dhone. 78.84
Nandikotkur 67.24
Nandyal 68.41
Srisailam 72.80
- 13 May 2024 12:50 PM GMT
Voter Turnout in the erstwhile Prakasam district by 05:00 PM: 71.38
Darsi- 71.83%
Giddalur- 71.93%
Kanigiri- 71.88%
Kondapi- 66.50%
Markapuram- 70.02%
Ongole- 73.03%
Santhanuthalapadu- 75.17%
Yerragondapalem- 67.52%
Addanki- 76.06%
Chirala-64.53%
Parchur- 73.38%
Kandukur- 74.68%
- 13 May 2024 12:38 PM GMT
Kurnool: 64.08 poll percentage was registered up to 5.00 PM at Kurnool.
Kurnool 58.15
Panyam 67.02
Pathikonda 67.08
Kodumur 63.14
Yemmiganur 68.48
Mantralayam 65.78
Adoni 59.35
Alur 67.27
- 13 May 2024 12:14 PM GMT
66.55 percent of the average poling rate recorded in the East Godavari district till five o'clock in the evening. 58.8 percent of polling was recorded for the Rajahmundry Parliament seat. In the assembly constituencies, the polling was recorded as 69.07% in Anaparthi, 68.71% in Rajanagaram, 58.20% in Rajahmundry City, 65.24% in Rajahmundry Rural, 69.27% in Kovvur (SC), 67.42% in Nidadavolu, and 70.14% in Gopalapuram (SC).
- 13 May 2024 12:14 PM GMT
Polling Percentage of Vizianagaram District Assembly Constituencies @ 4.00 p.m
No 9 Rajam : 56.28
15 Cheepurupalli : 62.85
14 Bobbili : 60.78
16 Gajapathinagaram : 63.47
18 Vizianagaram : 54.24
17 Nellimarla : 57.04
19 S.Kota : 60.64
No 3 Vizianagaram PC : 60.13
Total Vizianagaram District: 59.86