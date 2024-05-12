  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Live Updates

Andhra Pradesh Elections 2024 LIVE Updates

Andhra Pradesh Elections 2024 LIVE Updates
x
Highlights

After a high decibel campaign, including by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top leaders of Congress and BRS, the stage is now set for polling on...

After a high decibel campaign, including by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top leaders of Congress and BRS, the stage is now set for polling on Monday to elect 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements to conduct free and free and fair polls. Prominent leaders including Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, BJP state chief D Purandeswari and APCC president YS Sharmila are in the fray.

Hans India too has made arrangements for live updates of polls across the two states from Monday 9 am.

Show Full Article

Live Updates

2024-05-12 15:31:44
  • 13 May 2024 4:12 PM GMT

    Chandrababu Naidu to leave for Varanasi tomorrow to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nomination programme.

  • 13 May 2024 2:57 PM GMT

    YSR District: Voters exercising their right to vote in many polling centers in YSR District.



  • 13 May 2024 1:45 PM GMT

    Voter Turnout per centage in Prakasam district by 06.00 PM: 74.21

    Yerragondapalem- 72.79

    Darsi- 76.23

    Santhanuthalapadu- 79.50

    Ongole- 72.68

    Kondapi- 69.40

    Markapur- 75.51

    Giddalur- 74.00

    Kanigiri- 74.19



  • 13 May 2024 1:13 PM GMT

    YSR District: District SP Shri Siddharth Kaushal IPS who exercised his precious right to vote in the polling booth of CSI High School, Railway Station Road, Kadapa city.



  • 13 May 2024 12:53 PM GMT

    Kurnool: Nandyal district has registered 71.54 poll percent up to 5.00 PM

    Allagadda. 71.13

    Banaganapalli. 70.83

    Dhone. 78.84

    Nandikotkur 67.24

    Nandyal 68.41

    Srisailam 72.80



  • 13 May 2024 12:50 PM GMT

    Voter Turnout in the erstwhile Prakasam district by 05:00 PM: 71.38

    Darsi- 71.83%

    Giddalur- 71.93%

    Kanigiri- 71.88%

    Kondapi- 66.50%

    Markapuram- 70.02%

    Ongole- 73.03%

    Santhanuthalapadu- 75.17%

    Yerragondapalem- 67.52%

    Addanki- 76.06%

    Chirala-64.53%

    Parchur- 73.38%

    Kandukur- 74.68%



  • 13 May 2024 12:38 PM GMT

    Kurnool: 64.08 poll percentage was registered up to 5.00 PM at Kurnool.

    Kurnool 58.15

    Panyam 67.02

    Pathikonda 67.08

    Kodumur 63.14

    Yemmiganur 68.48

    Mantralayam 65.78

    Adoni 59.35

    Alur 67.27



  • 13 May 2024 12:26 PM GMT




  • 13 May 2024 12:14 PM GMT

    66.55 percent of the average poling rate recorded in the East Godavari district till five o'clock in the evening. 58.8 percent of polling was recorded for the Rajahmundry Parliament seat. In the assembly constituencies, the polling was recorded as 69.07% in Anaparthi, 68.71% in Rajanagaram, 58.20% in Rajahmundry City, 65.24% in Rajahmundry Rural, 69.27% ​​in Kovvur (SC), 67.42% in Nidadavolu, and 70.14% in Gopalapuram (SC).

  • 13 May 2024 12:14 PM GMT

    Polling Percentage of Vizianagaram District Assembly Constituencies @ 4.00 p.m

    No 9 Rajam : 56.28

    15 Cheepurupalli : 62.85

    14 Bobbili : 60.78

    16 Gajapathinagaram : 63.47

    18 Vizianagaram : 54.24

    17 Nellimarla : 57.04

    19 S.Kota : 60.64

    No 3 Vizianagaram PC : 60.13

    Total Vizianagaram District: 59.86

>Load More
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X