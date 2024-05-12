Prominent leaders are in fray in AP Assembly polls

VIJAYAWADA: Prominent leaders including Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Leader of the Opposition in Assembly and the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan, TDP state president K Atchennaidu, ministers, former ministers former MPs and many other leaders are in fray in the Assembly elections to be held on Monday in the State. The voters will give their verdict on May 13 and elect their representatives in the respective segments. The voters will elect the candidates for 175 Assembly segments.

CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is contesting from Pulivendula segment of Kadapa district. He is facing Marreddy Ravindranatha Reddy of TDP and Mulam Reddy Dhruva Kumar of Indian National Congress. Earlier Jagan Mohan Reddy won two times from Pulivendula segment in 2014 and 2019.

TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu is contesting the polls ninth time in his long political career spanning over 40 years.. So far, Chandrababu Naidu has won eight times in the Assembly polls since 1978. He won from Kuppam constituency seven times in a row. In his eighth consecutive contest from Kuppam, he is facing YSRCP candidate K S Bharath.

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan is contesting from Pithapuram assembly constituency of Kakinada district. The YSRCP has fielded Vanga Geeta a former MP from Pithapuram. Both leaders have canvassed for many weeks for the victory. TDP state president K Atchannaidu is contesting from Tekkali constituency and facing the rival Duvvada Srinivas of YSRCP.

Senior YSRCP leader and Assembly speaker Tammineni Seetharam is contesting from Amadalavalasa segment of Srikakulam district. The TDP has fielded Kuna Ravi Kumar from Amadalavalasa segment.

Nara Lokesh, the TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh is contesting from Mangalagiri assembly constituency of Guntur district. The YSRCP has fielded Murugudu Lavanya.

Former speaker of combined state of AP and JSP PAC chief

Dr Nadendla Manohar is contesting from the prestigious Tenali Assembly constituency. He is facing the YSRCP candidate Annabathuni Siva Kumar. Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini is contesting from Guntur West Assembly segment. She is contesting against the TDP candidate Galla Madhavi.

Minister for Water Resources Amabati Rambabu is contesting against former minister and TDP candidate Kanna Lakshmi Narayana from Sattenapalli segment of Palnadu district.

Minister RK Roja is contesting once again from Nagari constituency of Chittoor district seeking a hat-trick of wins. The TDP candidate Gali Bhanu Prakash is in fray from Nagari segment.

YSRCP leader Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy is contesting from Kovur segment of Nellore district. He is facing the TDP leader Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy.

Social welfare minister and YSRCP leader Meruga Nagarjuna is contesting from SN Padu (SC) segment of Prakasam district. He is facing the TDP candidate BN Vijay Kumar.

Minister for industries Gudivada Amarnath is contesting from Gajuwaka segment of Visakhapatnam district. TDP has fielded Palla Srinivasa Rao Yadav.

Former minister and TDP leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao is contesting from Bhimili segment of Visakhapatnam district. He is facing YSRCP leader Muthamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

YSRCP leader and Home Minister Taneti Vanita is facing TDP leader Maddipati Venkata Raju in Gopalapuram (SC) segment of East Godavari district.

Former minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao alias Nani is contesting from Gudivada segment of Krishna district. The TDP has fielded Venigandla Ramu.

Minister for municipal administration and urban development Audimulapu Suresh is contesting fro Kondepi segment of Prakasam district. He is facing DS Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy of TDP.

TDP leader Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy is facing the YSRCP leader Adala Prabhakar Reddy from Nellore rural segment.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy is contesting from Dhone of Nandyal district. He is facing the TDP candidate Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy.

YSRCP leader and former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy is contesting from Ongole constituency. He is facing the TDP leader Damacharla Janardhana Rao in the contest.

Congress candidate Amanchi Krishna Mohan is contesting from Chirala. Karanam Venkatesh is contesting on the YSR Congress Party ticket, and Madduluri Malakondaiah Yadav is contesting on the TDP ticket in the segment.