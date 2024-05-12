Police is ready for conducting free and fair polls DGP

Director General of Police Ravi Gupta, Lok Sabha elections, Telangana Elections, Polling announced that the police have finalized all necessary arrangements ahead of the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for May 13 in the state.

Addressing the media, the DGP emphasized the implementation of stringent security measures to forestall any untoward incidents during the polling process.

A total of 73,414 police personnel have been mobilized across the state for election duties. This includes 500 members from the Telangana Special Force and 164 from the Central Armed Forces. Additionally, the services of 72,000 police personnel from within the state and neighbouring regions have been enlisted. To bolster security, 89 inter-state border check posts and 173 district check posts have been established.

During election preparations, the police have confiscated liquor and drugs valued at Rs 186 crore and registered 8,863 cases as part of their search operations. DGP Ravi Gupta highlighted the deployment of central forces in Maoist-affected regions of the state.

As the election campaign concluded recently, DGP Gupta stressed that candidates, political party leaders, and workers are prohibited from promoting candidates on social media platforms. Strict action will be taken against individuals disseminating false or baseless information online. The police have established a dedicated cyber security wing to monitor social media activities effectively.

Paramilitary forces have been stationed at the state borders to further fortify security measures.