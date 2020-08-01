Vijayawada: 'Vidyardhi' extends helping hand to kids of Corona patients

Vijayawada: Many organisations and individuals are extending their helping hand during this unexpected Covid-19 pandemic by serving the victims financially or by providing food and fulfilling necessities to the needy people.

'Vidyardhi' is run by Majeti Prahlada Rao Charitable Trust to provide food, education and shelter to the financially backward, clever and needy students for the last three years. It is located at Ambedkarnagar in Vijayawada. Since the students left to their home due to lockdown, the premises and beds were vacant. In these circumstances, the trustees Majety Surendranath and Dr Madhavi Majety have decided to utilize the same for the benefit of one segment of Corona sufferers.

Some cases have come to the notice of Dr Madhavi, the trustee of Majety Prahlada Rao Charities, wherein the children were left alone in the homes without any assistance, when the father and mother were sent to quarantine due to Corona positive. Vidyardhi likes to take the responsibility of such children's food and shelter till the total quarantine period is completed. Those who like to avail this facility may contact Swetha, Manager, Vidyardhi on phone number 9346582838.

Speaking to 'The Hans India', Dr Madhavi Majety said that the needy persons are requested to use this service from their trust. She also said that a 15 minutes programme was designed to conduct in open grounds to create awareness and the precautions to be taken during these difficult days.