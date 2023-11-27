Vijayawada: Women urged to report violence against them

Vijayawada: ‘Vimukthi,’ a forum of rescued survivors of trafficking and victims of commercial sexual exploitation President Apurva said that It is the responsibility of women associations and the government to create awareness among girls and women on the rampant violence and assaults against them that enables them to come out and report.

HELP and Vimukthi jointly convened an awareness meeting at Rajarajeswari Pet here on the occasion of International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women.

Addressing media here on Sunday, Apurva said that the inequalities between women and men remained unceasing in spite of changing times. She emphasised on the increasing violence against women who are rescued survivors of human trafficking and victims of commercial sexual exploitation. Violence against women is an absolute violation of human rights.

Pushpa, secretary of Vimukthi stated that the violence against women has been evolving as a dangerous pandemic which needs immediate attention of the state for its prevention. Simultaneously it is equally necessary to create a world free of violence.

Baji Vali, Vice-president of Vimukthi observed that the women are hesitating to come forward to report on violence against them because of fear of defamation to their family honour and social discrimination and also probable threat to the future of their children. She exhorted the women to dare to come out and report which enables them to get justice and send the accused behind bars. Rajani and Mounika, leaders of Vimukthi and V Bhaskar, programme manager of HELP and others were present.