Vijayawada: Women's Day out for lady staff at Novotel

Vijayawada: The women staff of the Novotel Vijayawada Varun, city's popular leisure place, celebrated the spirit of womanhood over a three-day entertainment saga.

They took a break from their daily life and celebrated International Women's Day by participating in activities like shuttle badminton, golgappa competition, French cricket, make-over competition among others.

The last day of the extravagant affair Tuesday witnessed full day celebrations which included dance performances, open DJ and a delectable woman's day buffet at the all-day dining outlet – Food Exchange.

Human Resource manager Kiran said, "Celebrated for more than a century, International Women's Day gives us a chance to reflect and show gratitude towards these inspirational women in our lives.

At Novotel Vijayawada Varun, we envisioned to make all our ladies team members feel extra special and came up with this three-day activity to encourage women to take a 'fun time' break and enjoy themselves in style". This indeed was a well-deserved break for all the phenomenal ladies of the hotel.