Vijayawada: Yanamala thanked for thwarting plan to shift capital to Vizag

Vijayawada: The members of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi joint action committee on Thursday met former TDP Minister and MLC Yanamala Ramakrishnudu at his residence and expressed their gratitude for his efforts to send the decentralisation bill to the Select Committee on Wednesday.

JAC leaders A Siva Reddy, Gadde Tirupati Rao, R V Swamy, Backward Classes Cell leaders Lukka Sairam Varaprasad Goud and Gangadhar and others presented bouquets to the senior TDP leader.

Siva Reddy, addressing the media, said the members of Legislative Council acted diligently to apply a break to the hasty decision of the State government. He also thanked the all TDP MLCs for their role in stalling the bill.

He said that the people across the State had expressed their agony over the announcement of decetralisation of capital city. He appealed to the Chief minister to reconsider its proposal and do justice to the farmers and people of capital city region of Amaravati.

Thanking the JAC members for their gesture, Ramakrishnunu appealed to them to continue their agitation till the select committee delivered its decision on the issue.