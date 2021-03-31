Vijayawada: YS Jagan lays foundation stone for construction of retaining wall in Krishna Lanka

The long dream of the people of Vijayawada East constituency is about to come true as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of the retaining wall in Krishna Lanka. This will provide a permanent solution to the people of Krishna Lanka who are suffering due to the floods of the Krishna River. The retaining wall will be constructed at a cost of Rs 125 crore.

Ministers Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, Perni Venkatramaiah, Anil Kumar Yadav, Botsa Satyanarayana, Government Whip Samineni Udaya Bhanu, Chief Secretary Srilakshmi, Jay Shyamala Rao, Collector MD Imtiaz, Brahmin Corporation Chairman Malladi Vishnu, MLC Karimunnisa and MLAs Kyle Kumar and other YSRCP leaders and officials were present on the occasion.

Flood protection retaining wall will be constructed along the 1.5 km stretch from Vijayawada Kanaka Durga Bridge to Kotinagar. About 12 lakh cusecs of water is flowing into the river when there is heavy flooding. The retaining wall is designed to withstand the flood currents. As part of this, a 1.5 km long concrete wall with a height of 8.9 m is being constructed on pile and raft foundations 18 m deep with a diameter of three feet.

However, when the Krishna River flooded in 2009, the then Chief Minister Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy came to Vijayawada and sanctioned the flood retaining wall. This wall was built at that time from Yanamalakuduru to Kotinagar. As a continuation of this, a flood retaining wall is currently being constructed from Karakatta (bridge) to Kotinagar.