Vijayawada: YSRCP condemns ‘anti-poor’ attitude of TDP

Vijayawada : Welcoming the High Court order on allotment of house sites to poor in Amaravati capital region, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh said that the High Court order is itself a good lesson to TDP which is trying to stall the efforts of the state government to provide house sites to poor in Amaravati region.

Speaking to media persons at party central office at Tadepalli on Saturday, the MP describing TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as “anti-poor”, stated that the previous TDP government showed discrimination in allotment of plots in Amaravati region basing on castes. Questioning the discrimination against poor, the MP said that Naidu will definitely face defeat in 2024 elections.

The MP said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been making efforts to distribute house sites to 30 lakh poor families. The state government has been protecting the interests of SC, ST, BC and minority sections, he claimed.

Meanwhile, MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad condemned the attitude of TDP in appealing in Supreme Court challenging the High Court order giving permission for allotment of house sites to poor in Amaravati. He said as the Chief Minister said, it is ‘a class war’ between rich and poor and the TDP supports rich sections.

The MLC questioned the stand of Chandrababu Naidu in the ‘class war’ between poor and rich.

He said Naidu has to answer why the TDP challenged the High Court order in Supreme Court. He questioned him whether the capital region is confined to the rich and upper castes and the poorer sections should not be there.

The MLC said that the TDP is against allotment of house sites to the poor in Amaravati region.

Varaprasad said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was making efforts to provide house sites to the poor in Amaravati region to provide equal opportunities to all sections of people.

He said that the Left parties also should respond on the High Court order extending support to the poor.