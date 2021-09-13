Vijayawada's Indrakeeladri Shrine gears up for Dussehra celebrations from October 7

The nine-day Dussehra Navaratri celebrations are all set to take off from October 7 and end on October 15 at the Indrakeeladri Ammavari Temple in Vijayawada. This was revealed by the temple board of trustees on Sunday. Meanwhile, a Dussehra coordination meeting has been already held in Vijayawada on the arrangements for celebrations and a meeting chaired by the collector reviewed the arrangements for the festivities and discussed the facilities to be provided to the devotees in compliance with the Covid-19 rules.



The Durga goddess will be seen in various forms on the nine days of the festival. On October 7th the Goddess will appear as Sri Swarnakavach Alankruta Durgadevi followed by Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi on 8th, Sri Gayatri Devi on 9th and Sri Lalita Tripura Sundari Devi on 10th, Sri Annapurnadevi on 11th, Saraswati Devi on 12th, Durga Devi on 13th, Sri Mahishasura Mardhini on 14th and as Sri Rajarajeshwari Devi on 15th. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will present silk robes to the mother on October 12.

However, as Shuddha Panchami and Sashti Tidhu come on Monday 11-10-2021, the goddess is said to appear to the devotees in the adornment of Sri Annapurnadevi till noon and then from 2 pm onwards as Sri Mahalakshmi Devi respectively. The devotees are advised to visit the temple website for booking tickets and other queries.

