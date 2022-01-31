Vikrama Simhapuri University VC GM Sundaravalli pays floral tributes to Gandhiji

Nellore: Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) Vice-Chancellor GM Sundaravalli said Mahatma Gandhi was an embodiment of spirituality, truth and non-violence and the youngsters have to take him as their role model.

She paid floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma on Sunday to mark his death anniversary and said the day is being observed as Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Diwas.

Gandhiji tried to eradicate untouchability following the principle that all human beings are equal and there should not be any discrimination.

Registrar Dr LVK Reddy, Deputy Registrar Dr Saiprasad Reddy, chemistry faculty member Dr Vijaya and others were present.

Further, Red Cross Kavali Chairman D Ravi Prakash said Mahatma was the first volunteer of Indian Red Cross, who served the soldiers during Boer War between 1899 and 1902 as he was earlier trained for 15 days in the first aid.

Vice Chairman D Sudheer Naidu and others were present.