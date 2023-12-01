Viksit Bharat is PM’s national outreach: Nirmala

Gorantla (Sri Sathya Sai district): Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that it is the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make underprivileged women millionaires in the country.

Participating in the ‘Viksit Bharath Sankalpa Yatra’ as the chief guest at the local girls’ high school grounds here on Thursday, Nirmala revealed that the Prime Minister had interacted with the beneficiaries of Central schemes in different parts of the country on a virtual mode.

She earlier had a look at the stalls set up relating to Central schemes.

The Union minister said that the Prime Minister had launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on November 15 at Jharkhand. Through the yatra, the PM had been reaching out to many people creating awareness on multiple Central schemes. She said that the PM intended that all eligible be benefitted by the Central schemes and not one eligible person should be left out. The yatra is a national outreach aimed at including all those left out of the scheme inadvertently.

“The yatra is aimed at popularising the 10 flagship programmes of the Central government. They include PMJAY, PM Garibh Kalyan. The yatra is a PM’s 60 days plan to create awareness among people for 60 days on a campaign mode. Every day the yatra will cover two panchayats during the two months,” she explained.

Nirmala said the Centre is well geared up to supply drones to self-help groups so as to create massive awareness on Central schemes. The Central government is supplying drones to 15,000 women for which the Cabinet had given its approval. This is also aimed at bringing in new technologies in Agriculture. The government is extending training to even women drone pilots for 15 days.

Efforts were being made to set up more custom hiring centres and make them available to farmers. An amount of Rs 1,261 crore is invested on agriculture automation for the financial year 2023-24.

The Union finance minister informed that the Central government is imparting training to women under economic emancipation programme.

State finance minister Bugganna Rajendranath REddy, state housing secretary Ajay Jain, district collector P Arun Babu, M Sankara Narayana, MLC Mangamma and ZP chairperson Boya Girijamma were among those who participated.