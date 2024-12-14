Politicos RISE to defend ‘Pushpa’

Hyderabad: The opposition party leaders including Union Ministers have condemned the arrest of National Award winner Allu Arjun in the case related to the death of one person in the stampede in Sandhya theatre recently.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy expressed his concerns on social media platform X, stating that the arrest of the famous film actor is proof of the irresponsibility of the government. He emphasised that the arrest appears intentional, saying that police are responsible for ensuring security at events.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar questioned the manner in which Allu Arjun was arrested where he was not allowed to change clothes. Bandi Sanjay took to X stating, “National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun, lifted straight from his bedroom without even being given time to change, is a disgraceful act of mismanagement and disrespect. The real failure lies in the Congress government’s inability to ensure proper arrangements for such a high-profile event.”

The BRS working president KT Rama Rao condemned the high handed behaviour. He said that the arrest of National Award winning star Allu Arjun was the pinnacle of insecurity of the rulers. “I totally sympathise with the victims of the stampede but who failed really? Treating Allu Arjun as a common criminal is uncalled for especially for something he isn’t directly responsible for. There is always space for respect and dignified conduct”, said KTR. Strongly condemning the arrest, senior BRS leader T Harish Rao asked who was the one that gave permission for the benefit show and who was responsible for showing the film without taking precautions? It is the mistake of Congress rulers, he added.

YSRCP Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy questioned as to how far it was correct to make Allu Arjun responsible in the case. “I strongly condemn the arrest. Though there is no role of his in the stampede, criminal cases were imposed on him. It is not acceptable,” he said.